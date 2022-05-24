Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 23, 2022

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments have begun across the mountains.

BASEBALL

Somerset 13, Southwestern 3 - 12th Region Quarterfinals (6 innings)

Wayne County 2, Rockcastle County 1 - 12th Region Quarterfinals

Whitley County 4, Jackson County 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinals

Breathitt County 10, Leslie County 2 - 14th Region Quarterfinals

Powell County 3, Knott Central 1 - 14th Region Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

Somerset 13, Casey County 1 - 47th District Semifinals (5 innings)

Pulaski County 14, Rockcastle County 13 - 47th District Semifinals

