High School Scoreboard - May 23, 2022
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments have begun across the mountains.
BASEBALL
Somerset 13, Southwestern 3 - 12th Region Quarterfinals (6 innings)
Wayne County 2, Rockcastle County 1 - 12th Region Quarterfinals
Whitley County 4, Jackson County 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinals
Breathitt County 10, Leslie County 2 - 14th Region Quarterfinals
Powell County 3, Knott Central 1 - 14th Region Quarterfinals
SOFTBALL
Somerset 13, Casey County 1 - 47th District Semifinals (5 innings)
Pulaski County 14, Rockcastle County 13 - 47th District Semifinals
