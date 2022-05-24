Advertisement

Free workshops to be offered by Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands

(WFIE)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands announced it will be offering three free workshops in June.

The workshops will be for people interested in bidding on reclamation, revitalization or abatement projects.

On June 9, the workshop will be held online via Microsoft Teams. On June 14, the offering will be in-person in London at the London AML field office. The third workshop will be held in Prestonsburg June 21 at the Prestonsburg AML Field Office.

According to a release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the topics will be:

  • Introduction to the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands
  • How to register with the commonwealth as a contractor
  • Online plan room – How to view active project solicitations
  • Online plan room – How to register with the state plan room
  • The bidding process
  • Required bid documents
  • Contractor expectations and responsibilities

You can register here, and you can get more information here.

