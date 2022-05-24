City of Somerset prepares to open historic downtown theater

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Virginia Theater in downtown Somerset sat empty for almost 30 years, and now city officials said it is almost ready to re-open as a live entertainment space.

The 100-year-old theater was built in 1922 and most recently was known as The Virginia Cinema. In 1994, the building was damaged in an ice storm and left to deteriorate.

In 2020, the City of Somerset acquired the property and in 2021 the council voted to finance a revitalization project.

Somerset Mayor, Alan Keck, said the plan to create a live music venue fits the new downtown culture, and will make the building financially self-sustaining.

“Ever since The Virginia Cinema shut down, you know, folks talked about, ‘how are we going to get it back, how are we going to rebuild it,’” said Mayor Keck. “There’s a lot of people who kept the dream alive, worked for a lot of years to make sure that it didn’t die on a vine.”

The City of Somerset partnered with Pure Grain Presents, a locally-owned booking and event management group, to schedule a Summer of live music.

Officials with Pure Grain Presents say the first show will be in July, but Mayor Keck said there will be an open house before that, on June 11.

