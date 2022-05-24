Car show drives up ‘Shop With a Trooper’ donations for KSP Post 9

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It may be weeks before summer, but Kentucky State Police Post 9 is already planning for Christmas.

The post hosted its second outdoor car show Saturday, bringing 93 cars to the Pikeville area for a day of automobiles and awards.

The event, hosted to raise money for “Shop With a Trooper,” sent 43 car enthusiasts home with trophies and raised more than $4,000 for the outreach.

Post 9 PAO Trooper Michael Coleman said the show was a “huge success.”

“The showing of support was overwhelming,” he said in a Facebook post. “All of us at KSP Post 9 would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the Shop With a Trooper program.”

Coleman said this event is special because it creates opportunity to help kids in the area have a Christmas to remember.

On May 21, 2022 Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted their second annual outdoor car show to benefit Post 09's... Posted by Trooper Coleman on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

