Car show drives up ‘Shop With a Trooper’ donations for KSP Post 9
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It may be weeks before summer, but Kentucky State Police Post 9 is already planning for Christmas.
The post hosted its second outdoor car show Saturday, bringing 93 cars to the Pikeville area for a day of automobiles and awards.
The event, hosted to raise money for “Shop With a Trooper,” sent 43 car enthusiasts home with trophies and raised more than $4,000 for the outreach.
Post 9 PAO Trooper Michael Coleman said the show was a “huge success.”
“The showing of support was overwhelming,” he said in a Facebook post. “All of us at KSP Post 9 would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the Shop With a Trooper program.”
Coleman said this event is special because it creates opportunity to help kids in the area have a Christmas to remember.
