Back and forth forecast continues, drier conditions likely today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds will hang with us for most of your Tuesday. Keep your rain gear in the car, just in case.

Today and Tonight

While it will look pretty dreary for much of the day, our rain chances stay pretty low. I can’t rule out a stray shower at times, but I think we stay mostly dry. Those clouds try to clear out a little bit this afternoon as highs climb into the mid-70s.

Tonight, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with some stray chances possible late. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for rain return Wednesday and Thursday, with the more consistent chances coming on the latter day. It looks like we will carry those chances into early Friday before they start to wrap up by the afternoon hours. Storms are possible both mid-week days and some of them could be strong at times. Highs Wednesday will climb back into the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s that night. We drop a little on Thursday with highs struggling to make the mid to upper 70s and only making the low 70s on Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking good! Saturday, Sunday and Monday all look sunny and warmer. Highs will climb from the mid-70s on Saturday to the upper 80s by Memorial Day.

Don’t forget the Mountain Laurel Festival starts Thursday in Pineville! The forecast should cooperate for most of Friday and Saturday!

