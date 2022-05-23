With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of two drownings earlier this month, emergency officials are alerting people of the dangers of high water.

Emergency responders say all it takes is six inches of water to sweep a car off of the road. It’s important to know what to do when the water rises.

“The danger of high water is that, especially over roadways, you don’t know if the road is still there or not,” said Jason York, director of Bath County Emergency Management. “That road can be completely washed out and gone.”

Bath County Emergency Management usually responds to about 14 to 20 water rescues a year and most of them could be easily avoided.

“Before that rain comes, plan to be somewhere else so you don’t have to worry about getting back to your home,” York said.

You’ve heard the old saying, “turn around don’t drown” and while the road may be familiar, things can change in a flash.

“They think that they can make it through because they perhaps have before,” said York. “Well, each time is a different time and you will absolutely get bit.”

County officials usually monitor trouble spots in the county and when they feel like the water levels are too high they take action.

With multiple days of rain in the forecast, it’s important to be aware that high water issues could be present. So, make sure you plan accordingly because it can save your life.

