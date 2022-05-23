Advertisement

Umbrella weather to start a much cooler week

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Your rain gear is going to be your friend for much of this week. Keep it handy.

Today and Tonight

The new work, and for many kids, the final school week, starts soggy. A stalled front and low pressure to our south will do two things today: It will keep rain chances around for the majority of the day and it should keep us much cooler than what we’ve seen lately. I would be shocked if we made it too far past the 60-degree mark later. Yes, you read that right. After record-breaking heat last week, we will start this week with well below average temperatures. We’ll try 65 for a high today, but we may have already reached that around midnight. Stay tuned.

Tonight, the rain chances start to die down some, but we stay mainly cloudy. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a stray chance Tuesday, I think most of us stay mainly dry under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’re going to try 80 for a high, but some of us make not make it out of the 70s. Chances for rain return late Tuesday night as we drop into the mid-60s for lows.

Chances for showers and storms hang around for Wednesday and Thursday as highs continue to struggle. Wednesday looks to be the warmer of the two days with highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be the cooler of the two with highs barely getting into the low 70s, at least at this point. You know how Kentucky weather works. Give it a couple of days and it will change.

Friday, the rain chances should move out fairly early giving way to clearing skies and a temperature rebound back into the mid-70s.

Memorial Day Weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine through the holiday and highs back into the 80s all three days.

