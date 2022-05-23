Advertisement

UK, FCPS partner for Girls Who Game program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM

An exciting partnership allows FCPS students to learn more about careers in STEM.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An exciting partnership allows FCPS students to learn more about careers in STEM.

Fayette County Public Schools and the University of Kentucky have partnered with Dell Technologies to inspire young girls to pursue a career in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Monday, they celebrated the Girls Who Game program on UK’s campus. Girls Who Game is a STEAM-focused and leader-driven program created by Dell Technologies.

According to Dell, women make up 50% of the overall workforce but only 28% of the STEM workforce.

The Girls Who Game program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster interest and engagement in STEM-related fields.

The program gives underserved students across the country an opportunity to learn about STEM. Through gaming, empowering them to become leaders in STEM-related fields.

Despite the name, all students are welcome to join the Girls Who Game program.

