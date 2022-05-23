Spotty storms continue through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re slowly working this morning’s rain out of the mountains, but we’re not quite finished with the soggy conditions quite yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This particular frontal boundary will continue to work on out of the region this evening and into the overnight, bringing an end to our showers for the overnight and much of the day on Tuesday. We’ve still got the cooler air filtering into the region overnight as lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s.

Cooler and drier conditions continue into Tuesday as well. Highs look to top out in the upper 70s as it will take a bit to clear our clouds out during the morning hours. Otherwise, we’re in for a nice, dry day in between weather systems, though it doesn’t look as if we’ll get a very long break from the action. A few showers could start creeping back into the region as soon as tomorrow night as lows get muggy again back into the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

Yet more showers and storms appear to be on the way as we head into the second half of the work week. A broad trough of low pressure will work into the region during the second half of the work week, dragging a cold front back through the region during the day on Wednesday. That will lead to more showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours as highs stay in the lower to middle 80s. Models start to diverge a bit on timing past this point, but it looks like the front gets hung up in the area for a couple of days, allowing more disturbances to move along it, bringing with them chances for showers and storms. Highs stay in the 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that things do look to dry out just in time to kick off our Memorial Day weekend, though it does look to be appropriately warm for the unofficial kickoff of summer, with partly cloudy skies and highs warming from the lower 80s on Saturday up into the middle 80s for Sunday and Monday. These are just preliminary thoughts right now, but so far they look like a big improvement over the chilly and rainy Memorial Day weekend last year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.