Advertisement

Southern Kentucky battlefield, cemetery partner for Memorial Day

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANCY, Ky. (AP) - Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and Mill Springs National Cemetery are working together to honor military service members who died in the line of duty.

Officials said Memorial Day events will begin at the Mill Springs Battlefield with a remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle.

Afterward, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will speak at the National Cemetery for a service to honor all those who died while serving in the military.

Veterans, active-duty service members, their families and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
The suspect Darryl Alan Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Umbrella weather to start a much cooler week
Phillip Caudill
Floyd County community mourns death of firefighter
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
The Downtown Spring Festival has vendors offering a variety of goods such as coffee, homemade...
Paintsville’s ‘Downtown Spring Festival’ sees vendors and guests flood downtown streets