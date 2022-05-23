Advertisement

‘Slim Chickens’ coming to Laurel County

Grabbing a bite to eat at Slim Chickens
(WBTV)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Food lovers of Southern Kentucky, you might want to keep an eye out for a new restaurant coming to London soon.

A new “Slim Chickens” restaurant is scheduled to open this coming fall, said a post on the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority.

The new eatery will be in the former Steak ‘n’ Shake, which recently shut its doors for good.

