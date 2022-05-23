Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Pulaski County drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a 47-year-old man from Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges Monday.

He says deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset. Deputies were told a Blue Chrysler 300 had driven in front of the home multiple times and that a gun was spotted in one of the windows.

When the car was spotted again, deputies pulled over the car and found a number of drug-related items including ten grams of suspected heroin, three grams of suspected meth, nine yellow pills identified as Klonopin, 15 white Hydrocodone pills, and another unlabeled bottle containing 132 pills identified as Oxycodone, ninety-one pills identified as Hydrocodone, and eleven pills identified as Hydromorphone.

Deputies also found $14,599 in cash, a clear glass pipe, a glock 27, and an AR pistol.

Michael Ray Hardy of Louisville was arrested and faces a number of charges. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Hardy was arraigned in court Monday and a preliminary hearing is set for June 1st.

