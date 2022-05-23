Advertisement

Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Pulaski County drug bust

Michael Hardy faces a number of drug-related charges. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
Michael Hardy faces a number of drug-related charges. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a 47-year-old man from Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges Monday.

He says deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset. Deputies were told a Blue Chrysler 300 had driven in front of the home multiple times and that a gun was spotted in one of the windows.

When the car was spotted again, deputies pulled over the car and found a number of drug-related items including ten grams of suspected heroin, three grams of suspected meth, nine yellow pills identified as Klonopin, 15 white Hydrocodone pills, and another unlabeled bottle containing 132 pills identified as Oxycodone, ninety-one pills identified as Hydrocodone, and eleven pills identified as Hydromorphone.

Deputies also found $14,599 in cash, a clear glass pipe, a glock 27, and an AR pistol.

Michael Ray Hardy of Louisville was arrested and faces a number of charges. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Hardy was arraigned in court Monday and a preliminary hearing is set for June 1st.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child
Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives perspective on Monkeypox
Harlan Co Beer Company
Harlan County Beer Company making progress toward opening day
With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers
WATCH | With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers
Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes
WATCH | Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes