Reports: transferring UK forward to leave NBA Draft

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WYMT) - According to reports, a former UK basketball player is taking his name out of the NBA Draft.

A Monday evening report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman says former Kentucky forward Keion Brooks, who entered the transfer portal in late April, has decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft.

Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 games with the Wildcats in 2021-22, starting every one.

