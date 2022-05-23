Reports: transferring UK forward to leave NBA Draft

(WYMT) - According to reports, a former UK basketball player is taking his name out of the NBA Draft.

A Monday evening report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman says former Kentucky forward Keion Brooks, who entered the transfer portal in late April, has decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks will withdraw from the NBA Draft, source told @stadium. Brooks could have a big year next season, depending where he lands, and is a potential first-rounder. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 23, 2022

Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 games with the Wildcats in 2021-22, starting every one.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.