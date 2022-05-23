Advertisement

Jif peanut butter recall impacting Kentucky food pantries

Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington. The company has voluntarily recalled close to 50 different varieties of peanut butter products.

More than a dozen illnesses have been reported.

The recall is also having a big impact on food pantries across our region. Peanut butter is one of the most popular food items donated to food banks and food pantries.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center says they just had a big food drive. They collected 31,000 pounds of donated food. A lot of this food has already been boxed up and delivered to different food banks.

Ramsey says as soon as the news of the food recall broke out on May 20, they were alerted by people who donated peanut butter and had to quickly notify the food banks.

Now, they’ll go through the food they currently have at the center, and pantries with the donated food will have to do the same.

If you have this peanut butter at home, you want to look for lot codes of 1274425 through 2140425, but only if the first seven digits end in 425, which indicates they were made at the Lexington facility. The lot code can be found alongside the best-if-used-by date.

A total of 14 illnesses have been reported in 12 different states. According to the FDA, salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

