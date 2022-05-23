Advertisement

Harlan County Beer Company making progress toward opening day

Harlan Co Beer Company
Harlan Co Beer Company(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new addition to Harlan County is coming to an abandoned historic building downtown. The Harlan County Beer Company is almost ready for opening day.

”Taking on, not only trying to open up a brewery restaurant, but also just structurally renovating this historic building has been a long and difficult process,” Geoff Marietta, Co-Founder of Harlan County Beer Company said.

It’s been a nearly three-year process, but the brewery is almost ready to welcome guests.

Owners want to tie historic landmarks, events and cultural pieces of Harlan County to the brewery.

”When you see our menu, everything references various cultural or landscape elements of Harlan County, and then we’re gonna have a stage, indoor stage, outdoor stage, so we really want to bulk up the whole history of music, all the songs that reference Harlan County,” said Gill Holland, Co-Founder of Harlan County Beer Company said.

The brewery will have Wi-Fi, food items, beer, seating indoors and outside, live music and more.

The expectation is that the brewery will be a snowball effect for other local businesses and restaurants around Harlan County and Appalachia.

“Really excited about the Harlan County Beer Company, what Geoff and Gill are doing here, I really think it’s going to be a catalyst for downtown Harlan,” Cole Raines, Executive Director of One Harlan County said.

There is no opening date set yet. Owners are waiting a permit application for the kitchen hood, once that is stamped in Frankfort, the brewery will be ready to open.

Owners expect the opening date to come sometime this summer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child
Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir

Latest News

With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers
WATCH | With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers
Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes
WATCH | Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes
1 Clay County announcement
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, other state leaders announce ‘1 Clay County’ initiative
While we’re in the middle of a baby formula shortage crisis, we asked the director of...
Lexington doctor encouraging moms who are able to breastfeed amid formula shortage