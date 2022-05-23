Gov. Beshear gives perspective on Monkeypox

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health authorities confirmed the first cases of monkeypox here in the U.S. last week, leaving individuals to ask what monkeypox is and how contagious it can be.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus and can be spread by close contact with another human or animal infected by the virus or through contaminated fabric, like bedding.

The disease can enter the body through broken skin, the eyes, nose, mouth or through the respiratory track.

Even though the disease can seem frightening, Gov. Beshear said there is no need to panic.

“If folks are concerned, read about it,” he said. “Get information, because this is nothing to get panicked about and we’re ready. We have a team that has gotten us through a pandemic. This is something we can handle.”

There are no reported cases of monkeypox in the Commonwealth and health officials said, although there are no safe treatments for monkeypox, other vaccines, like the smallpox vaccine, can be used to control an outbreak.

