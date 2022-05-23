Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, other state leaders announce ‘1 Clay County’ initiative

By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear joined other state leaders and the Volunteers of America to unveil the “1 Clay County” initiative, which aims to boost economic growth in Manchester and the surrounding parts of the county.

The investment initiative includes plans to bring unprecedented investments through federal and state governments.

“Together, we’ve already accomplished so much here in the Clay County region, but I know 1 Clay County is a blueprint for a truly new day for Manchester and the entire region,” said Jennifer Hancock, the President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States. “We can’t wait to make real change and put these plans in action.”

Congressman Hal Rogers recently announced $2.2 million in funding for a farmer’s market and streetscaping and landscaping projects in downtown Manchester.

Governor Beshear and Senate President Robert Stivers explained $4.25 million in funding for housing, business creation, street upkeep/improvement, and expanding Volunteers of America in the region.

