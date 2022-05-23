Floyd County school employees to “Rally for a Raise” Monday night

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Education Association (KEA) employee groups in Floyd County will rally Monday evening outside the Floyd County Board of Education (BoE) office at 5:00 p.m.

A news release from KEA Communications Director, David Patterson, said the employees will, “push for a school board vote that provides raises for every school employee across the school district.”

The BoE meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Allen Central High School Gym and employees are expected to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

According to the KEA news release, Floyd County’s school district received more than $17 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund in 2021.

The release said school employees believe some of that money should be reflected in their pay, noting that staffing shortages exist in nearly every school district in nearly every job classification.

“Cooks, janitors, bus drivers, administrators, paraeducators, teachers—everyone who serves Floyd County students and schools—are joining together,” said Keith Frazier, president of Floyd County’s classified employee group and a bus driver for the district. “Together, we can lift up our schools and our communities, and with the help of our school board tonight, Floyd County schools can recruit new workers as well as hold on to the great team we already have.”

WYMT will have complete coverage of the rally and the school board meeting Monday night.

