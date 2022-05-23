Floyd County community mourns death of firefighter

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are mourning the death of a beloved firefighter.

According to a post on the Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Phillip Caudill suffered an apparent heart attack while assisting with traffic for the Floyd Central High School Senior graduation parade on Sunday evening.

Caudill was taken to McDowell ARH, where he later died.

“Phillip was always one of the first to a call, hardly missed a meeting or training and always volunteered for any special detail that came up. He was one of our go to guys. We all will miss him dearly, and we thank him for everything he did for us and our community,” the post read.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.