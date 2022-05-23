Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child

(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clay County woman pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby.

In December 2018, state police said Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but, instead, she pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

