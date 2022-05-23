Advertisement

‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off on Monday

(Gray Media)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police officially kicked off the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

Officials say the campaign follows a report that ranked Perry County as having the highest percentage of deaths with people not wearing a seatbelt.

The goal of “Click it or Ticket” is to raise awareness about car safety.

”It’s critically, critically important that every time you get in a vehicle,” said Jason Siwula, the Assistant State Highway Engineer with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. “Please put your phone down. And we wanna make sure that everybody gets safely to their destination - every trip, every time.

The campaign lasts until June 6.

