Belfry Pirates receive state championship rings

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the 2021 Belfry football team now have a reminder of a season that started in loss and ended in triumph.

“It’s great any time you win a championship, as I say it never gets old, but this one was very special. I just think from where we started our season 0-5 and to overcome that, the kids hung on there with the belief of getting a little better each day,” said legendary Belfry head coach Philip Haywood.

The Pirates defeated Paducah Tilghman 33-28 in the Class 3A state championship.

