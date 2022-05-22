Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is in the Top 3 on American Idol!

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is hosting a watch party Sunday night at The Garden Theater.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

WYMT’s Zak Hawke will have live coverage beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Mountain News Weekend Edition.

I hope all of Kentucky will join me in cheering on @NoahThompsonmu1 tonight as he competes to win @AmericanIdol. Good luck, Noah! #TeamNoah — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 22, 2022

See more from ARC below:

