Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is in the Top 3 on American Idol!
Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is hosting a watch party Sunday night at The Garden Theater.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
WYMT’s Zak Hawke will have live coverage beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Mountain News Weekend Edition.
I hope all of Kentucky will join me in cheering on @NoahThompsonmu1 tonight as he competes to win @AmericanIdol. Good luck, Noah! #TeamNoah— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 22, 2022
See more from ARC below:
