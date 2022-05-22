Advertisement

Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson

(Noah Thompson / Facebook)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is in the Top 3 on American Idol!

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is hosting a watch party Sunday night at The Garden Theater.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

WYMT’s Zak Hawke will have live coverage beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Mountain News Weekend Edition.

See more from ARC below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office
The suspect Darryl Alan Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee
Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee
Cody Howard performs on Main Street at Mayfest 2022 in Whitesburg.
‘A little bit of everything’: Mayfest brings folks to downtown Whitesburg