‘A little bit of everything’: Mayfest brings folks to downtown Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Mayfest returned to downtown Whitesburg on Saturday with vendors, food, music and more.

“To have an event like this where we can all gather in one spot and have lots of people in one spot is the coolest thing,” said Whitesburg City Manager and owner of Caudill Corn, Chris Caudill. “The city of Whitesburg and tourism have worked together to do this, and we’re just thrilled about it.”

Caudill was one of many vendors at this year’s Mayfest, but organizers had much more in store, such as performances from local musicians like Cody Howard and Johnny Pop Day, games and competitions.

“This year we have an ax-throwing station, there will be a brewing distillery here, there are games for the kids, and there’s also a cornhole tournament that starts at 5:00 and there’s... just a lot of- a lot of fun a lot of games and stuff to do for everybody,” said Letcher County Tourism Executive Director Clay Christian.

Caudill also said the city was blessed, he hoped folks had a good time, and he is already excited for Whitesburg’s Oktoberfest later this year.

