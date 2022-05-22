Advertisement

‘A little bit of everything’: Mayfest brings folks to downtown Whitesburg

Cody Howard performs on Main Street at Mayfest 2022 in Whitesburg.
Cody Howard performs on Main Street at Mayfest 2022 in Whitesburg.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Mayfest returned to downtown Whitesburg on Saturday with vendors, food, music and more.

“To have an event like this where we can all gather in one spot and have lots of people in one spot is the coolest thing,” said Whitesburg City Manager and owner of Caudill Corn, Chris Caudill. “The city of Whitesburg and tourism have worked together to do this, and we’re just thrilled about it.”

Caudill was one of many vendors at this year’s Mayfest, but organizers had much more in store, such as performances from local musicians like Cody Howard and Johnny Pop Day, games and competitions.

“This year we have an ax-throwing station, there will be a brewing distillery here, there are games for the kids, and there’s also a cornhole tournament that starts at 5:00 and there’s... just a lot of- a lot of fun a lot of games and stuff to do for everybody,” said Letcher County Tourism Executive Director Clay Christian.

Caudill also said the city was blessed, he hoped folks had a good time, and he is already excited for Whitesburg’s Oktoberfest later this year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Laurel River Dam
‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

KY Moms Day
Inaugural Kentucky Moms Day helps recent moms find resources in the community
WATCH | Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.
WATCH | Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.
New Boys and Girls Club facility in Harlan.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia leaders expect new facility will ready for the Fall
After falling more than 100 feet, Jason Alexander has made an almost full recovery
Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.