Kentucky Tennis heading to first-ever NCAA Championship match

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The eight-seed Kentucky Wildcats defeated the four-seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament Semifinal, 4-1, on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center. Despite dropping the doubles point, UK took over in singles competition to elevate the team to its first national championship appearance in school history. The Wildcats will take on either six-seed Virginia or its Southeastern Conference foe Tennessee, the seven seed. Sunday’s national title match will be played at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at 4 p.m. ET in Champaign, Illinois.

Kentucky star Liam Draxl shined the brightest with all eyes on court one. After dropping the first set, the reigning Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Year emptied the tank, winning two consecutive sets against No. 9 Cannon Kingsley for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, earning the match-clinching point for UK.

The Wildcats have played the last two remaining teams this season, both coming at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. Kentucky fell to Virginia, 4-2, on March 31 before winning against Tennessee on April 8 by a 4-3 final.

