HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ postseason run came to an end against Virginia Tech with a 5-4 loss.

Kentucky finishes the season 37-18, bidding farewell to four talented seniors in Renee Abernathy, Jaci Babbs, Emma Boitnott and Tatum Spangler.

Virginia Tech will host the Florida Gators in the super regional round.

