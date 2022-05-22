Kentucky falls to Virginia in first-ever national championship appearance
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the school’s first-ever NCAA Championship match appearance, eight-seed Kentucky lost 4-0 to seven-seed Virginia.
The Cats took down four-seed Ohio State in the semifinals to advance to the championship match for the first time in program history.
Virginia will take home the school’s fifth men’s tennis national championship.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.