Advertisement

Kentucky falls to Virginia in first-ever national championship appearance

UK men's tennis advances to first Final Four
UK men's tennis advances to first Final Four(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the school’s first-ever NCAA Championship match appearance, eight-seed Kentucky lost 4-0 to seven-seed Virginia.

The Cats took down four-seed Ohio State in the semifinals to advance to the championship match for the first time in program history.

Virginia will take home the school’s fifth men’s tennis national championship.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

The UK men's tennis team upset Ohio State on Saturday and will play for a national championship.
Kentucky Tennis heading to first-ever NCAA Championship match
Renee Abernathy provided late-game heroics Saturday.
Kentucky Softball rallies to advance to regional final
Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run...
12th region baseball draw completed
Field set for 13th Region softball tournament