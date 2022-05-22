Advertisement

Katy Perry stops by the Louisville Zoo

Katy Perry stops by the Louisville Zoo
Katy Perry stops by the Louisville Zoo(Louisville Zoo)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pop star Katy Perry visited the Louisville Zoo on Saturday.

A Facebook post said the zoo’s black-footed penguin, Simon, and sloth ambassador, Sebastian, had the chance to meet the singer.

“Katy also took a stroll through the region’s largest lantern festival — Wild Lights! If you visited in April, you may have been walking along with a true “American Idol,” the post said.

Recently, it was announced that Perry and Orlando Bloom live in Kentucky.

