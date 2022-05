Field set for 13th Region softball tournament

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The draw is complete for the 13th Region softball tournament, hosted by Middlesboro with games played at LMU.

North Laurel won the 2021 tournament with an 11-5 win over South Laurel.

Monday 5/23

Middlesboro vs Clay County, 6 p.m.

Corbin vs Lynn Camp, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 5/24

Knox Central vs Bell County, 6 p.m.

North Laurel vs South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 5/26

Middlesboro/Clay Co. vs Corbin/Lynn Camp, 6 p.m.

Knox Central/Bell Co. vs North Laurel/South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Monday 5/30

Championship, 7 p.m.

