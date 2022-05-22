Cold front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the mountains as we start the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Into tonight, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. A cold front will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

Grab the rain gear before you head out the door on Monday! The start of the work week is looking soggy at times with more showers possible. High temperatures will be much cooler. We only top out in the upper-60s.

We start to dry out into Monday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s.

Rain Chances Stick Around

The first half of Tuesday is looking dry, but more scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near average in the upper-70s.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be warmer! We top out in the mid-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Another cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday. This will bring another round of showers, thunderstorms and cooler air to the mountains. Highs on Thursday reach the upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Lingering showers will be possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the lower-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s.

The weekend is looking fantastic... for now. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the lower-80s on both days with lows falling into the lower-60s.

