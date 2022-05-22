Advertisement

Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee

Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee
Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee(Benham Schoolhouse Inn)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - The Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosted its third special needs prom Friday night.

The prom was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19. However, the red carpet was rolled out for attendees to show off their outfits!

They danced and learned moves to the Macarena and the YMCA along with a conga line.

Each attendee was crowned either Prom King or Queen!

A Facebook post said they honored Clarissa Scope who died last year.

“Clarissa was such a precious soul who came to our last Prom and absolutely loved it as we all do,” the post said. “She sure was missed this year, but we had a memorial table for her in her honor!”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Laurel River Dam
‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

Cody Howard performs on Main Street at Mayfest 2022 in Whitesburg.
‘A little bit of everything’: Mayfest brings folks to downtown Whitesburg
KY Moms Day
Inaugural Kentucky Moms Day helps recent moms find resources in the community
WATCH | Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.
WATCH | Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.
New Boys and Girls Club facility in Harlan.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia leaders expect new facility will ready for the Fall