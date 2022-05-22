Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee

BENHAM, Ky. (WYMT) - The Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosted its third special needs prom Friday night.

The prom was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19. However, the red carpet was rolled out for attendees to show off their outfits!

They danced and learned moves to the Macarena and the YMCA along with a conga line.

Each attendee was crowned either Prom King or Queen!

A Facebook post said they honored Clarissa Scope who died last year.

“Clarissa was such a precious soul who came to our last Prom and absolutely loved it as we all do,” the post said. “She sure was missed this year, but we had a memorial table for her in her honor!”

