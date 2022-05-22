Advertisement

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

(Governor Andy Beshear/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky attorney general’s office say they are not currently investigating the governor’s office.

They claim that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration.

It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear said it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The Democratic governor maintains the Republican attorney general broke ethics rules by investigating his office and later filing paperwork to run against him for governor.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging that Cameron violated ethics laws.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
The suspect Darryl Alan Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee
Benham Schoolhouse Inn hosts special needs prom, honors former prom attendee
Cody Howard performs on Main Street at Mayfest 2022 in Whitesburg.
‘A little bit of everything’: Mayfest brings folks to downtown Whitesburg