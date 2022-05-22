AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky attorney general’s office say they are not currently investigating the governor’s office.

They claim that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration.

It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear said it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The Democratic governor maintains the Republican attorney general broke ethics rules by investigating his office and later filing paperwork to run against him for governor.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging that Cameron violated ethics laws.

