12th region baseball draw completed
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset High School will host this year’s 12th Region baseball tournament.
Danville defeated Somerset 8-7 last season to win the 2021 regional title.
Monday 5/23
Wayne County vs Rockcastle County, 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School
Mercer County vs Danville, at Mercer County High School
Somerset vs Southwestern, at Somerset
Boyle County vs West Jessamine, at West Jessamine
Tuesday 5/24
Wayne Co./Rockcastle Co. vs Mercer Co./Danville, 6 p.m.
Somerset/Southwestern vs Boyle Co./West Jessamine, 8 p.m.
Wednesday 5/25
Championship, 6 p.m.
