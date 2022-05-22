12th region baseball draw completed

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset High School will host this year’s 12th Region baseball tournament.

Danville defeated Somerset 8-7 last season to win the 2021 regional title.

Monday 5/23

Wayne County vs Rockcastle County, 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School

Mercer County vs Danville, at Mercer County High School

Somerset vs Southwestern, at Somerset

Boyle County vs West Jessamine, at West Jessamine

Tuesday 5/24

Wayne Co./Rockcastle Co. vs Mercer Co./Danville, 6 p.m.

Somerset/Southwestern vs Boyle Co./West Jessamine, 8 p.m.

Wednesday 5/25

Championship, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.