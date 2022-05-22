Advertisement

12th region baseball draw completed

Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run...
Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run of the season(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset High School will host this year’s 12th Region baseball tournament.

Danville defeated Somerset 8-7 last season to win the 2021 regional title.

Monday 5/23

Wayne County vs Rockcastle County, 7 p.m. at Wayne County High School

Mercer County vs Danville, at Mercer County High School

Somerset vs Southwestern, at Somerset

Boyle County vs West Jessamine, at West Jessamine

Tuesday 5/24

Wayne Co./Rockcastle Co. vs Mercer Co./Danville, 6 p.m.

Somerset/Southwestern vs Boyle Co./West Jessamine, 8 p.m.

Wednesday 5/25

Championship, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Laurel River Dam
‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

Field set for 13th Region softball tournament
Kentucky scores five in the first, strikes out 14 in seven-inning victory
Kentucky clinches SEC Tournament bid, receives No. 12 seed
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Chad Brown’s Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes 147
14th Region baseball draw completed