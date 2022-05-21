Advertisement

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors

With diesel gas prices continuing to climb, semi-truck drivers are feeling the strain, along with diesel distributors and even consumers.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With diesel gas prices continuing to climb, semi-truck drivers are feeling the strain, along with diesel distributors and even consumers.

”No, never. I have never seen gas prices this high, I have never seen diesel prices this high,” said Jason Rother, a driver for Wilson Logistics.

Roth has been driving semi-trucks for more than 20 years and historically high diesel prices are making the job he loves that much harder to do.

“I have to pay for the diesel, and it is getting more and more ridiculous every day. It’s harder to make a profit and harder to keep afloat,” Rother said.

Looking back in time before the prices started to skyrocket, Rother says he was able to fill up his tank for around $500. Now that has almost doubled in price.

According to GasBuddy, the median price of diesel gas in the Mankato area is $5.23 per gallon with potentially higher prices still yet to come.

“Diesel to get up to $7 or $8 per gallon or higher,” Rother said. “There are going to be a lot of companies that are going out of business.”

This issue isn’t just hitting the truck drivers hard, but also diesel fuel suppliers like Mankato-based Freyberg Petroleum, which has been feeling the brunt of the situation.

“Now it quadruples in price, we’ve got to take lines of credit out. The credit card fees are higher, so it affects our business a lot. It takes the margins away,” Freyberg Petroleum Vice President Tyler Freyberg said.

Freyberg Petroleum says it’s beginning to have a trickle-down effect on the diesel industry.

“If they have to cover the cost of fuel then, guess what, their rates are going to go up. That means that product to ship, that is going to go up to cover that,” Freyberg said.

The seriousness of the situation has everyone in this trade left in the dark wondering what the future will hold.

“What is next and how many more regulations and how many more restrictions can they put on their industry? They already have a lot of tax in this industry, that’s a big number per gallon,” Freyberg added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

