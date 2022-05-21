Scattered storm chances this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but it will NOT be an all-day washout for either day.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much into Sunday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible. High temperatures look to stay cooler, only topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

We remain partly to mostly cloudy into Sunday night. A few showers will be possible. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Next Work Week

The weather pattern remains unsettled into the next work week.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers and storms possible. Again, it will not be an all-day washout, and it will not rain everywhere. Highs look to stay in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Tuesday. Scattered showers possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s with lows bottoming out in the lower-60s.

Another round of scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday. This will bring a better chance for showers and storms. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

We look to dry out by the end of the work week. A stray shower or two is possible during the morning hours on Friday, but we start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures only top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

The weather is looking dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs look to reach the lower-80s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.