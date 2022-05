HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of district play wrapped up on Friday. Here’s the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Breathitt County 7, Wolfe County 6 (55th District Championship)

SOFTBALL

Frederick Douglass 17, Rockcastle County 16

Johnson Central 12, Pikeville 2 (6 innings)

