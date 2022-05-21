Advertisement

Chad Brown’s Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes 147

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes. Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest. Early Voting went off at 5-1. Epicenter finished second for a second consecutive Triple Crown race. Trainer Chad Brown won his second Preakness after doing it with the same owners in 2017 with Cloud Computing. Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Preakness.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Laurel River Dam
‘I Be Dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run...
12th region baseball draw completed
Field set for 13th Region softball tournament
Kentucky scores five in the first, strikes out 14 in seven-inning victory
Kentucky clinches SEC Tournament bid, receives No. 12 seed
14th Region baseball draw completed