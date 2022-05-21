Advertisement

14th Region baseball draw completed

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a long, rainy district tournament week, the 14th Region baseball tournament is set.

The first round of the tournament will be played at the homes of the division winners on Monday.

Perry Central will host the semifinals and championship on Wednesday and Friday.

14TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Monday:

Knott Central at Powell County (7:30 p.m.)

Leslie County at Breathitt County

Estill County at Hazard (6 p.m.)

Wolfe County at Letcher County (6 p.m.)

Wednesday (at Perry Central):

Breathitt/Leslie vs. Powell/Knott (5 p.m.)

Letcher/Wolfe vs. Hazard/Estill (7:30 p.m.)

Friday (at Perry Central):

Championship at 6 p.m.

