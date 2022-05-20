Summer Sizzle: Record heat possible on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After multiple rounds of strong to severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday, we finally start to dry out and clear out on Friday. However, now our attention turns to possible record heat this afternoon.

Friday through Saturday

We are dealing with clouds and dense fog in some areas this morning, but those will fade away by late morning. This afternoon is looking dry, mostly sunny and HOT. Highs soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s. The record high temperature in Jackson for May 20 is 87º set back in 1996. We have a very high chance of beating that record this afternoon. If you plan to be outside, be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

Into tonight, the weather stays quiet. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Patchy fog will be possible.

We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible, especially towards the late afternoon and evening. It will NOT be an all-day washout; however, a few showers will be possible. Another hot day is in store with highs reaching the upper-80s. The record high in Jackson for May 21 is 86º set back in 2018.

Sunday & Beyond

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. For now, we are not expecting severe storms, but we will keep an eye on it. Highs top out in the lower-80s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

A few showers will be possible on Monday, but most of us should stay dry. The big story as we start the new work week will be the cooler air. Highs only top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s! Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible. Highs reach the lower-80s with lows bottoming out in the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern looks unsettled through the middle and end of your next work week.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Wednesday. Highs top out in the lower-80s with lows in the lower-60s.

The forecast looks very similar on Thursday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs look to stay in the upper-70s with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.