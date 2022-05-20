Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games returns to EKU June 3-4

RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Special Olympics Kentucky’s signature event will return to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond for the 27th year June 3-4. More than 900 athletes from across the state are expected to compete this year in bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, swimming or track and field.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Games will be held as a multi-day event.

Summer Games events will start at 6 p.m. on June 3 with a brief opening ceremony at Tom Samuels Track.

Competition will get underway immediately after in track, swimming and bocce.

The Games will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, with athletes competing in bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, swimming and track and field.

In addition to the competitive events, Chick-fil-A Olympic Town, which includes several interactive activities for athletes and their families will once again be part of the Summer Games experience from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Athletes are encouraged to visit Olympic Town when they aren’t competing.

Olympic Town is also the location of the annual Healthy Athletes Initiative.

This year’s Healthy Athletes program will feature Opening Eyes vision screening, which gives athletes who need them the opportunity to receive eyeglasses free of charge from the Kentucky Lions Club.

For information about the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky communications director Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at mbuerger@soky.org.

