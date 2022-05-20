Shaedon Sharpe will not return to Kentucky, stays in NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Shams Charania with The Athletic shared a tweet with a video interview with Kentucky Basketball’s Shaedon Sharpe.

“I’m going for the number one spot,” said Sharpe in the interview.

This comes after he initially declared for the draft but maintained eligibility for Kentucky. Now, it is clear that he does not intend to return to UK, but will stay in the NBA Draft.

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe sits down with @Stadium: “I’m going for the No. 1 spot… Getting info back from teams that I want to hear, that really convinced me and pushed me to stay in the Draft and declare.” On Bradley Beal/Devin Booker role models, mystery label, much more. pic.twitter.com/jhOcXrmxaL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2022

