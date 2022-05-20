Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe will not return to Kentucky, stays in NBA Draft

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Shams Charania with The Athletic shared a tweet with a video interview with Kentucky Basketball’s Shaedon Sharpe.

“I’m going for the number one spot,” said Sharpe in the interview.

This comes after he initially declared for the draft but maintained eligibility for Kentucky. Now, it is clear that he does not intend to return to UK, but will stay in the NBA Draft.

