“The Real McCoy Trail” coming to Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is getting a new hiking trail system this summer.

The Real McCoy Trail is underway. A five-mile loop, starting and ending at Bob Amos Park.

”It will have all different classifications of trails within the one trail so there will be highly strenuous areas, strenuous areas, moderate areas as well as a lot of areas that are very easy to hike,” PJ Collins, Director of Outdoor Recreation at Appalachian Wireless Arena said.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena is in collaboration with Pikeville City Tourism and Pikeville Fire Department to bring the trail to life.

”There will be multiple access points to the trail. There will be a primary start and end but there will also be secondary, tertiary and additional areas to where you can get on the trail and walk it, you know you can start at any point and end at any point,” Collins said.

Officials are looking for volunteers to help with the construction and maintenance of the trail. Pikeville City Tourism is looking for private property owners to collaborate on furthering Pike County trail systems potential.

If you are interested in helping with either above, you can call PJ Collins at (606) 794-9911 or email at Patrick@appwirelessarena.com.

