Prestonsburg prepping for Paddlefest

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Levisa Fork Paddlefest is hitting Prestonsburg’s water next weekend, splashing off a summer schedule full of drifting days.

The first weekend back brings paddlers, kayakers, and floaters from all over for a day on the water and a lunch on the bank. Organizers say the more than 8 mile float has a variety of folks hitting the water.

”So, we have some people that love Paddlefest and use it as a really unique way to get active and get some exercise in, so they look to have their best times and best pace,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “And then we have others that are like, ‘we’re going to enjoy the day on the water.’ They go at their own pace and it’s a true float.”

Johnson said the event is always sure to please, no matter your skill, allowing old friends to bond and new friends to meet.

Kick-off is 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Kayaks can be dropped off behind Billy Rays in Prestonsburg before registration at Combs Airport, where attendees can park and ride the shuttle to the launch spot.

Registration is $15 each and limited kayak rentals are available through Pro Fitness. You can find out more about the event- which fills the fourth Saturday of every month- here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.