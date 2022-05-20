Advertisement

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to kill her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday.

Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an undercover FBI employee, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, in a news release.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the killing. She put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office Wednesday. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after it took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday, and she is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing Tuesday.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

