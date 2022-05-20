Panel of leaders in rural journalism discuss issues in rural reporting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several leading people in the field of journalism met to discuss issues in rural reporting at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) Thursday evening.

Al Cross, the Director of the University of Kentucky Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues moderated the panel.

The discussion centered on how to continually serve rural communities and invite feedback from members of those communities.

“Every place that elects local officials, as Kentuckians did this week, needs a reliable local news outlet to report on those officials, to hold them accountable and to inform the citizens about the candidates in the next election,” said Cross.

Thursday’s panel was the final in the Kentucky Humanities Councils’ Democracy and Informed Citizen Series.

Vice President and General Manager of WYMT-TV in Hazard, Neil Middleton, joined Russ Cassady, regional editor for Appalachian Newspapers, Inc., which publishes the Hazard Herald, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and the Appalachian News-Express and Jay Nolan, CEO of the Nolan Group, which publishes newspapers in several smaller communities in the state.

