More storm chances move in for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a hazy, hot, and humid conclusion to the work week around the mountains. Relief is on the way, unfortunately, it comes not only with rain chances...but weekend storm chances as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We could see a few more clouds push into the region overnight as our next system draws closer, however, we should stay dry but muggy overnight. Lows only fall to around 70° for our Friday night.

We start Saturday out on a rather muggy note as we continue to watch the potential for more showers and storms to push into the region as a low pressure and cold front draw closer to the mountains. Right now, this looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours...after we’ve warmed up into the upper 80s for muggy daytime highs. That would provide ample fuel for more strong to severe storms around the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the mountains in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather for the third time in four days, so more damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes could be in the cards for Saturday.

Storm chances continue overnight as the front works through the region. Lows stay muggy, only around 70° or so overnight.

Sunday and Beyond

Our frontal boundary should finish working through the region on Sunday. Some early spotty storms will be possible, but generally we should start clearing out as highs stay in the upper 70s. Cooler and drier air briefly catches up on Monday with highs only in the lower 70s for a rather pleasant day.

However, late May is going to late May and that will include more disturbances from the Great Plains working into the region to give us nearly daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into next week. Not all-day washouts, but some heavy rain looks to be possible at times. Combine this with the heavy rain of recent days and some flash flooding isn’t out of the cards. One piece of good news, however? We’re near normal for temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

