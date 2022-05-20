Advertisement

Kentucky to get more than $36 million to fight opioid addiction

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Neeley Greene
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program on Friday.

Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky.

“Substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. I was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill and am glad that funding is already delivering much-needed help to the Commonwealth. Our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant announced today gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction,” said Senator McConnell.

To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.

