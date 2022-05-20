‘I be dam’ motorsports trail opens in Corbin

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Corbin area looking for motorsports trails, look no further.

A new trail, named “I Be Dam”, opened recently in downtown Corbin.

The trail was created by the Whitley County Motorcycle Group and is more than 35 miles in total.

“I Be Dam” starts and ends in downtown, goes around the lake and over the Laurel River Dam.

Corbin Tourism, Backroads of Appalachia and the Whitley County Motorcycle group all teamed up to make the trail a reality.

”We’re always looking for ways to fulfill the needs of our travelers,” said Maggy Monhollen, the Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. “Everybody kind of has, whether its history, adventure, family travel, so, this really just enables us to have one more thing that can serve people coming into the area and their interests.

