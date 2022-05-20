Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 19, 2022

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
By John Lowe
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain didn’t stop some district title games from wrapping up. Here are all scores reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Wolfe County 4, Breathitt County 1 (Suspended in 4th inning...will conclude Friday/55th District Championship)

Powell County 3, Estill County 2 (56th District Championship)

SOFTBALL

Estill County 10, Lee County 0 (56th District Championship/5 innings)

Lawrence County 7, Johnson Central 4

Middlesboro 2, Bell County 0

