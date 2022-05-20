Advertisement

Grand jury indicts woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted the woman charged in the death of a well-known businessman.

The grand jury indicted Victoria Strelsky with the murder of Bryan McCarty.

Deputies say she shot him in the back three times. They testified saying she also searched Google on how to kill someone and if a .22 rifle could penetrate a rib cage.

She had a not guilty plea entered Friday morning on the charges.

A judge raised her bond to $750,000.

She’s due back in court in July.

